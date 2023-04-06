Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Elliott L. Kent, 45, of Harrisburg, was charged April 5 with felony theft by unlawful taking and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a motor vehicle after an investigation into a car stolen from an apartment complex on Oct. 26. Police said an investigation indicated Kent stole the vehicle, which was later found unoccupied in Harrisburg and returned to the owner. Kent was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $7,000 cash bail.
- Two drivers were injured after a crash on South Market Street at West Lisburn Road on April 4. Police said a teenage driver of a Honda Civic was traveling south on South Market Street when he or she failed to recognize the steady red traffic signal, entered the intersection and struck a vehicle traveling west on Lisburn Road. The collision caused severe damage to both vehicles, as well as injuries. A juvenile in the teenager's car was not injured. Police did not release the names of those involved nor the severity of the injuries.