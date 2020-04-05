Sentinel police log for April 5

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police reported on April 3 that they are investigating the theft of a license plate on March 4 at about 9:30 p.m. from the parking area of Chapel Pointe of Carlisle. Police said someone removed a license plate from a parked vehicle and left the scene. Police seek information, and surveillance photos are available on Carlisle's Crimewatch website.
- Police are investigating the theft of prescription medication that occurred at CVS on East High Street at 2:51 p.m. March 31. Police said someone fraudulently obtained a pharmacy prescription that belonged to someone else. Police are looking for a white woman wearing a blue coat and driving a red sedan as a person of interest. Police seek information.
Shippensburg Police (717-532-7361)
- Police are continuing to investigate a robbery that occurred at the Dollar General on April 2 after receiving new information on April 3. Police said an 11-year-old boy admitted to not telling the truth about the involvement of a 14-year-old. The boy said he had been dared by the other boy to pull out a knife on a cashier and ask for money. Police said the boy was refused and remained at the scene. He faces charges of robbery, theft, simple assault and harassment.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A driver was injured after a one-vehicle crash in the 3500 block of Valley Road in Rye Township at 12:45 p.m. April 2. Police said Gary Leaper, 34, of Shermans Dale, was driving a 1999 Nissan Frontier west on Valley Road when the vehicle traveled off the road and hit a ditch, causing the vehicle to overturn. Police said Leaper was not wearing a seat belt and suffered suspected minor injuries. He was cited for failure to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.