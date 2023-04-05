Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Nygel Leland Jenkins, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor access device fraud, theft of lost property and receiving stolen property after an investigation into the unauthorized use of a credit card March 30. Police said the victim left his or her wallet at a car wash in Carlisle, and the credit card inside the wallet was then used at various locations in the borough. After reviewing surveillance, police determined Jenkins and another person found the wallet, and Jenkins then used it at three locations. Police are still looking for the other suspect, Jamie Wakefield, and have issued a warrant for her arrest. Police said Wakefield, 39, is also wanted for loitering and prowling.
- Wayne Franklin Rideout II, 55, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after a domestic incident in the 300 block of West Ridge Street at 3:27 p.m. March 28. Police said Rideout assaulted a victim and then turned himself in the following day. He was arraigned and released on $500 unsecured bail.
People are also reading…
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Benjamin David Reynolds, 28, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after police said he reportedly walked out of Bleacher Bums at the Capital City Mall without paying for a $35 football helmet at about 6:30 p.m. March 22. While talking with Reynolds, police said they discovered stolen merchandise from seven stores inside a bag he was carrying, and 20 additional stolen items were recovered. Police estimate the value of the items to total $621.36. Reynolds was arrested and released on $2,500 unsecured bail, but police said he returned to the mall on March 26 after being served a ban letter and committed retail theft again, with items totaling $411.36.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Andrew Allen Grassmyer, 37, of Dillsburg, was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault following an incident on March 18, police reported April 4. Police said they responded to the domestic incident in the 300 block of Wertzville Road and discovered a person with injuries. Grassmyer was identified, and he was arrested and arraigned. Bail was set at $75,000 cash, which he posted.