Sentinel police log for April 5

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Brianna Nichols, 18, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault after a police said she punched a victim in the face cause their nose to bleed during an incident at 12:15 a.m. April 3.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Eric C. Miller, 35, of Newport was taken by Life Lion to Penn State Hershey Medical Center with suspected serious injuries after police said he failed to negotiate a curve while driving a 2007 BMW 335i in the 400 block of Creek Road in Oliver Township at 4:22 p.m. April 3. Police said the car hit a guide rail on the right side of the road before crossing over both lanes and hitting an embankment on the left side of the road. The car then rolled and Miller was ejected from the car.
- Power tools were stolen from a trailer at a construction site in the 300 block of East Juniata Parkway in Howe Township sometime between 5:30 p.m. March 30 and 7 a.m. March 31. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a reported assault and theft of personal property on Old Limekiln Road in Miller Township sometime between 12:01 a.m. on March 26 and 11:59 p.m. March 29.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.