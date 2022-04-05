 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for April 5

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Police reported that since March 25, it has investigated four incidents in which windows of businesses have been broken along Fisher Road, as well as a business on Coventry Road. Police ask anyone with video surveillance at their home or business to report any suspicious activity.

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Police are investigating a case of vandalism at Dennis J. Redding Memorial Park in Wormleysburg. Police did not specify what was vandalized.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Police said a Carroll Township man was scammed out of $7,500 after he purchased gift cards for payment for computer repairs from someone claiming to be from the Geek Squad. Police received the report on April 4.
  • A custom mail package box with a UPS package with machinery parts inside was stolen from Pine Hill Road in Wheatfield Township sometime before 7:59 p.m. March 22, police reported April 5.
  • A quarter-inch air impact wrench was stolen from a location in the 1200 block of Liberty Valley Road in Saville Township sometime between 1:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 20, police reported April 5.
  • A Pennsylvania registration plate, SV16503, was taken off a vehicle parked on State Road in Penn Township sometime before 7:56 p.m. March 29.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

