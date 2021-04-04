 Skip to main content
Sentinel police log for April 4
Sentinel police log for April 4

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)

  • Police believe someone removed a stop sign from the intersection of West Factory Street and North York Street sometime before 5:15 p.m. March 26. Police seek information.
  • Numerous scratches were made in the paint of the rear passenger door and rear bumper of a vehicle parked in an apartment parking lot in the 100 block of East Allen Street sometime between 5 p.m. March 28 and 3 p.m. March 29.
  • Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash involving a tractor-trailer at about 7:15 p.m. April 1 at the intersection of South Filbert Street at East Marble Street. A witness reported seeing a tractor-trailer attempt to turn westbound off Filbert Street onto Marble Street but could not make the turn and had to back up. While backing up, the tractor-trailer struck a utility pole. The tractor-trailer, however, left the seen traveling westbound on East Marble Street.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

