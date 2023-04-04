Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Dean Marshall Erb, 40, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and DUI and summary harassment after an incident in the 600 block of Gettysburg Road on April 3. Police said an investigation determined Erb choked a female family member before fleeing the scene. When Erb returned, police determined he was driving under the influence of alcohol. He was arrested, arraigned by Magisterial District Judge Mark Martin and is being held in Cumberland County Prison on $10,000 cash bail.
- Police are investigating multiple reports of vehicle break-ins in Winding Hill Park on April 1. Police said there were at least five vehicles entered in the north and south parks between 3 and 4:30 p.m., with several vehicles having smashed windows and property left inside stolen. Police remind residents to keep valuables at home, carry them or keep them out of sight in a secured vehicle. Police seek information about the break-ins.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which an unknown vehicle left the lane of travel in the 1500 block of Doubling Gap Road in Lower Mifflin Township at about 4 p.m. March 23 and struck a parking sign, concrete bridge and utility pole. The driver then continued back on the road, traveling south on Doubling Gap Road toward Newville. Police did not find the vehicle.
- Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident in which someone egged a house and vehicle on Forgedale Road in South Middleton Township sometime between 6 p.m. March 24 and 11:25 a.m. April 1.