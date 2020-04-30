Sentinel police log for April 30

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Matthew P. Levy, 24, of Carlisle, waived his preliminary hearings April 29 on charges of felony witness/victim intimidation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident on April 26. Levy was arrested at about 6:30 a.m. April 26 on the simple assault and harassment charges and posted bail. The victim in that case reported that after his release, Levy contacted the person, offering to pay the victim money if they dropped the assault charges. Levy also threatened to make slanderous comments to the victim's employer if the charges weren't dropped immediately. An arrest warrant was issued, and Levy was taken into custody at his residence without incident. Bail on the intimidation charge was set at $19,000 cash, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison.
- A 17-year-old Carlisle student was charged with simple assault and harassment after police recently obtained video recording of an altercation at an Aug. 23, 2019, home varsity football game between Carlisle High School and Mechanicsburg Area Senior High School. Police said multiple Carlisle students assaulted a Mechanicsburg student outside the stadium, and the victim was transported to UPMC Carlisle for minor injuries. Police said the investigation into the assault has remained open, and the new video helped identify the teen who was charged.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Police said they have received reports from residents about emails demanding $2,000 in Bitcoin to avoid the scammer revealing embarrassing information about the email recipient. Police suggest residents not open suspicious emails and to change passwords to accounts if they believe their credentials have been compromised.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.