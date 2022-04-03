 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for April 3

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • David Moller Johnson, 75, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault, as well as summary harassment after an incident at about 6 p.m. April 1. Police said they were dispatched to the first block of Round Ridge ROad for an active assault, and discovered that Johnson was threatening a family member before threatening police with a hatchet. Police got family members to safety, but Johnson retreated into his house. The Cumberland County Special Response Team responded to assist, and after about six hours, Johnson was removed from his home and transported to a local hospital. He was then transported to Cumberland County Central Booking, and he remains in prison on $50,000 cash bail.

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)

  • Police said someone used a cinder block to break a keyless lock system on the outside of an outreach building in the first block of North Front Street in Newport sometime between 6:30 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. March 30.
  • Police are investigating reports of someone throwing rocks from the bridge above Market Street at passing vehicles on Red Hill Road at Juniata Parkway sometime around 6:50 a.m. April 1. Police seek information.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

