Sentinel police log for April 29

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Joseph Leroy Moffitt, 36, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault, as well as summary harassment, after a domestic incident in the 200 block of 8th Avenue at 3:15 a.m. April 28. Police said Moffitt was found intoxicated standing in the street when police arrived. A woman told police Moffitt had threatened to kill her and had thrown a pocket knife at her feet. Moffitt was taken into custody, and he was released on $10,000 unsecured bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A package containing two rear brake drums for a 1988-89 Chevrolet model C1500 was stolen from Basin Hill Road in Wheatfield Township sometime before Feb. 28, police reported April 28. The victim reported that the package was listed has having arrived, but he never received it.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
