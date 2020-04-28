Sentinel police log for April 28

North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- A propane heater and exterior insulation boards were among items stolen from a construction site in the 600 block of West Suncrest Drive sometime between April 24 and the morning of April 27. Police seek information.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Clayton Paul Weber, 29, of Carlisle, was charged with felony strangulation, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident on Hickorytown Road on April 26. Police said Weber allegedly struck a woman prior to choking her. He was taken into custody, and bail was set at $10,000 unsecured.
Newville Police (717-776-5513)
- A white garage door was spray painted with black letters "FA" in the first block of Springfield Avenue sometime overnight between April 25 and April 26. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was injured in an Interstate 81 crash at 5:13 p.m. April 22. Police said Mikel Hanna Danial Wasef, 38, of Nashville, was driving a 2020 Nissan Altima in the left lane of I-81 south when he lost control of the vehicle due to speeding and struck a tractor trailer traveling in the right lane, driven by Jaren Burton, 27, of Jonesboro, Georgia. The Altima left the road and came to rest on its roof in the median. Wasef suffered suspected minor injuries but was not transported to a hospital. Police said he was cited for speeding.
- A pedestrian was taken to UPMC Carlisle after a crash in the XPO Logistics warehouse parking lot on Allen Road in West Pennsboro Township at 3:59 p.m. April 27. Police said Andrew Biesecker, 32, of Fayetteville, was backing his 2015 Toyota Tacoma out of a parking space when he struck Audrey Singleton, 41, of New Cumberland, at a low speed while she was walking across the parking lot. Singleton suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital by Cumberland Goodwill EMS.
- About $9,500 worth of scrap metal, vehicle parts and lawn care appliances were stolen from a junk yard in the first block of Creekview Road in Lower Mifflin Township at 11 p.m. April 18. Police said the suspects are two, unknown white men. Police seek information.
- A window of a vehicle parked on Wood Lane in South Middleton Township was smashed sometime between 11 p.m. April 25 and 4:09 p.m. April 26. Police seek information.
- A driver was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after police said she was speeding on I-81 south and crashed in South Middleton Township at 5:33 a.m. April 26. Police said Elizabeth Avila de Paula, 38, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2013 Nissan Sentra on I-81 when her vehicle left the road for unknown reasons and she was unable to take control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled off the road and into the median where it struck an embankment, causing it to roll over. She was transported to the hospital for suspected minor injuries and was cited for speeding.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
