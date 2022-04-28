 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel police log for April 28

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)

  • Nathan M. Cavanaugh, 25, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with misdemeanor terroristic threats and simple assault, as well as summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 500 block of East Winding Hill Road at 9:35 p.m. April 25. Police said Cavanaugh threatened a family member and then physically assaulted that person. He was arrested, arraigned and released on $7,000 unsecured bail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

