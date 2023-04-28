State Police at Newville (717-776-3135)
- A Philadelphia man was injured in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 76 west just east of Bloserville Road in West Pennsboro Township around 7:30 p.m. Monday. Hussein Fadl, 20, was driving a 2003 Toyota 4-Runner in theleft lane when his right rear tire blew out, causing the vehicle to veer off the road. Police said the vehicle hit a dirt embankment and rolled several times before coming to rest beside the road. Fadl was transported to UPMC Carlisle via Friendship Hose EMS.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Jacob Bucher, 37, of Harrisburg, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest, fleeing or attempting to allude officers and obstructing administration of law after an incident on Thursday. Police attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle Bucher was driving for a code violation, but instead of pulling over, he continued to drive. Bucher drove for four minutes and traveled 1.8 miles while police cars followed with activated lights and sirens before he pulled into a parking lot and refused to comply with orders. He was taken into custody. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18. Upper Allen Police received assistance from Lower Allen Police and Pennsylvania State Police.
People are also reading…
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Two women were charged in a string of thefts along the 5200 block of Cherry Tree Court. Police received a report from an resident on Dec. 6 that she was missing jewelry from from her bedroom dresser. An investigation revealed that Alecia Elgabry, 33, of Mechanicsburg, and Brianna Neal, 32, of Tempe, Arizona, who were hired as cleaners, stole the items, which were worth $5,500. They also stole $5,450 worth of items from nearby residences. Elgabry was charged with eight felony counts of burglary, nine felony counts of dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities, five felony counts of theft by unlawful taking, five felony counts of receiving stolen property, four misdemeanor counts of theft by unlawful taking and four misdemeanor counts of receiving stolen property. Neal was charged with two felony counts of receiving stolen property and felony burglary, theft by unlawful taking and dealing in the proceeds of unlawful activities. Elgabry was arrested Tuesday and her unsecured bail was set at $10,000. Neal was arrested Wednesday and her unsecured bail is set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 25.
- Matthew Perrotta, 30, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony possession with intent to deliver, misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance, misdemeanor violation of act and summary harassment after police received information about criminal activity at a local chiropractic business on May 3, 2022. An investigation revealed that Perrotta, a massage therapist, had given a patient Dimethyltryptamine, or DMT, a controlled hallucinogenic substance, before massages. Perrotta was arrested Tuesday and his unsecured bail is set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 18.
- Nikol Garzon-Velandia, 26, of Jackson Heights, New York, was charged with felony retail theft after an incident that occurred around 4:20 p.m. Aug. 6, 2022, at Victoria's Secret in the Capital City Mall. Police received a report of a retail theft and employees told officers a Hispanic woman was shopping around 3:40 p.m. when she filled several bags with $3,750 worth of underwear and left without paying. The woman then left in a Chevrolet Cruze that was involved in a hit-and-run crash in the parking lot, police said. Police identified the woman as Garzon-Velandia and she was arrested Wednesday. She was transported to Cumberland County Prison where she was unable to post the $3,000 monetary bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 4.