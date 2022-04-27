Sentinel police log for April 27

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a two-vehicle crash on West Main Street at Hammond Road in South Newton Township at 7:59 p.m. April 24. Police said Todd Thompson, 45, of Harrisburg, was driving a 2021 Mitsubishi Mirage north on West Main Street directly behind a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Harry Hoch, 76, of Shippensburg. Hoch slowed down and indicated he was turning left at the intersection, but Thompson's vehicle struck his at a high rate of speed, according to police. Thompson, who was not wearing a seat belt, suffered injuries of unknown severity and was transported to the hospital for treatment and a blood draw. His vehicle was towed from the scene. Hoch was not injured.
- One person was transported to UPMC Carlisle for minor injuries after a two-vehicle crash on Brick Church Road near Enola Road in Upper Frankford Township at 11:28 a.m. April 21. Police said April Bilbrey, 39, of Newville, was driving a 2015 Toyota Highlander south on Brick Church Road when she struck the 2013 Subaru Forester in front of her that slowed due to a vehicle pulled off to the side of the road. Bilbrey was wearing a seat belt but suffered minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Her vehicle was towed from the scene. The other driver, Adam Bilbrey, 40, of Newville, was not injured.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.