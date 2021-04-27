Sentinel police log for April 27

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Thomas Powers, 20, of Cheyney, Pennsylvania, was charged with misdemeanor resisting arrest and summary disorderly conduct, public drunkenness and minor purchasing alcohol after police saw Powers kicking over chairs at a motel in the 1200 block of the Harrisburg Pike on April 24. Police said Powers refused to identify himself and then resisted arrest. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Harry Joseph Arnold, 52, of Enola, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment and disorderly conduct after an elderly man was found lying in the street in the 400 block of Brick Church Road at 2:18 p.m. April 12. Police said the man was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center for treatment of injuries to his head that they determined was caused by an assault. Police conducted an investigation, determined Arnold was a suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest. He was taken into custody without incident, and he posted $50,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police said a garage on North High Street in Duncannon was spray painted with hate symbols and profanity sometime before 2:28 p.m. April 24. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.