Sentinel police log for April 27

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Ryan Clair Hawbaker, 25, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and resisting arrest, as well as summary disorderly conduct and harassment after a domestic incident at the Econo Lodge on April 22. Police said they were attempting to investigate the incident when Hawbaker began to fight with police. He was taken into custody and transported to booking. He remains in prison after bail was denied because he posed a "threat to self and others," according to court documents.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Several construction tools were stolen from a commercial location on Walnut Bottom Road at Cramer Road in Shippensburg Township at about 1 a.m. April 18.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a break-in and theft of a cash register at the Doyle Hotel in Duncannon at 8 a.m. April 13. Police said surveillance footage shows a white man breaking a window of the hotel and stealing the cash register. Police seek information.
- A house on Shermans Valley Road in Spring Township was egged sometime between 10:20 p.m. April 24 and 8 a.m. April 25. Police seek information.
- Two Easter baskets were stolen from a pickup truck on Sites Circle in Rye Township sometime before 7:15 p.m. April 8, police reported April 26.
- A firetruck crossing sign was stolen from along the roadside in the 400 block of New Bloomfield Road in Penn Township sometime before 1:10 p.m. April 23.
- A printer was stolen from the premises of several buildings on the property of Liverpool Quarry on Susquehanna Trail in Buffalo Township sometime between mid-February and April 2.
- Zachary Cole Smith, 25, of New Bloomfield, was charged with felony burglary, misdemeanor repeated harassment and summary criminal mischief after an incident in the 1900 block of New Bloomfield Road in Wheatfield Township at 7:09 p.m. April 23. Police said Smith gained unauthorized entry into a home of a victim who had a protection from abuse order against him. Smith damaged several items before leaving. He was taken into custody on April 24.
- A no parking sign was damaged in the first block of Knuth Road in Watts Township sometime between 11 a.m. April 16 and 7:52 a.m. April 17.
