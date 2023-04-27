New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Jeremy Hart, 39, of New Cumberland, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, strangulation and recklessly endangering another person and summary harassment after an incident in the 300 block of Market Street on April 25. Police said they were initially called to the scene for a physical domestic incident with shots fired. New Cumberland, along with Lower Allen and West Shore police "saturated the area with law enforcement," according to New Cumberland Police, though they later learned Hart had left the scene. Police said Hart and the victim got into an argument that turned physical. The victim retrieved a firearm, and a struggle ensued over the firearm, which caused it to discharge. Police said no one was injured, and Hart was later taken into custody without incident. He was arraigned and later posted $80,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a burglary incident in which an unknown man entered a closed business off Lower Bailey Road in Miller Township through a side door at 3:11 p.m. April 25. Police seek information.
- Michael Allen Dean Jr., 30, of Tower City, Pennsylvania, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident on Martin Drive in Oliver Township at 4:57 p.m. April 22. Police said a woman with visible injuries to the head and lip reported being assaulted by Dean, who left the residence prior to police arrival. He was later located and taken into custody. He was arraigned and remains in Perry County Prison on $15,000 cash bail.