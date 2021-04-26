Sentinel police log for April 26

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are looking for the owner of what they believe is an abandoned dog found toward the rear of LeTort Park in the wooded area at 10:53 p.m. April 25. Police were called to the area for a report of a dog barking and found the gray pit bull tied to the fencing of a bridge in the back of the park. The dog is about 1 year old, appeared to be malnourished and was wearing a silver harness with a black collar. It is unknown when the dog was left in the park. Police seek information.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One person was injured after a two-vehicle crash on Route 15 north at 3:24 p.m. April 24. Police said both vehicles had been traveling north when they made contact, sending one vehicle into the divider, which resulted in debris damaging a vehicle traveling southbound. One of the drivers suffered an injury in the crash. Police did not release the names of those involved.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A Carlisle man was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center after a crash in the 2100 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township at 10:11 p.m. April 23. Police said Ollie Martin, 56, was driving a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am west on Newville Road when his vehicle left the shoulder and struck a vehicle parked in a driveway, which was forced into an empty school bus. The Grand Am became airborne and flipped before coming to rest on its passenger side. Police said Martin suffered suspected minor injuries and was wearing a seat belt. Martin's vehicle and the parked sedan were towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.