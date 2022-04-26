 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sentinel police log for April 26

  • 0
Police log logo new

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)

  • Police said a juvenile boy was arrested in relation to a criminal mischief case at Dennis J. Redding Memorial Park in Wormleysburg. Police said they were able to identify the boy responsible for the criminal mischief in the park with the help of residents.

East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)

  • Roudly Lolo, 25, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after an incident in the 100 block of Stephen Road. Police were called to the home at 7:36 p.m. April 21 and spoke to a woman who reported that she was threatened with a large knife and received threatening messages on her phone. Police identified Lolo as the suspect and arrested him. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
  • Teresa Kay Stoner, 55, of Wormleysburg, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after an incident in the 400 block of North Enola Road at 8:55 p.m. April 21. Police said an investigation found that $700 worth of items was stolen from a business. Stoner was identified as the suspect. She was arrested and posted $3,000 unsecured bail.

People are also reading…

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for April 22

Sentinel police log for April 22

Today's police log includes an attempted burglary, identify theft, sexual assault, a police incident involving a firearm and three suspects police are working to identify.

Sentinel police log for April 14

Sentinel police log for April 14

Today's Sentinel police log includes an incident of marshals searching for a fleeing subject and a sexual assault arrest in Lower Allen.

Sentinel police log for April 13

Sentinel police log for April 13

Today's Sentinel police log includes a sexual assault case out of Lower Allen and a woman charged with retail theft after 18 prior convictions.

Watch Now: Related Video

Disabled 'not being treated equally' in face of COVID crisis in U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News