Sentinel police log for April 26

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Police said a juvenile boy was arrested in relation to a criminal mischief case at Dennis J. Redding Memorial Park in Wormleysburg. Police said they were able to identify the boy responsible for the criminal mischief in the park with the help of residents.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Roudly Lolo, 25, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with three misdemeanor counts of simple assault and one misdemeanor count of terroristic threats after an incident in the 100 block of Stephen Road. Police were called to the home at 7:36 p.m. April 21 and spoke to a woman who reported that she was threatened with a large knife and received threatening messages on her phone. Police identified Lolo as the suspect and arrested him. He remains in prison on $5,000 cash bail.
- Teresa Kay Stoner, 55, of Wormleysburg, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft after an incident in the 400 block of North Enola Road at 8:55 p.m. April 21. Police said an investigation found that $700 worth of items was stolen from a business. Stoner was identified as the suspect. She was arrested and posted $3,000 unsecured bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.