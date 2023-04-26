Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating a theft at Giant on South Spring Garden Street at 7:20 a.m. April 15. Police said a man took a 3-liter boxed wine and a single container of heat-and-serve soup and exited the store without paying. Police said he left the area in a black hatchback. The man is described as white, in his 20s and wearing a black Adidas hoodie, jogger-style Under Armor sweatpants and a tan baseball cap. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a case of animal cruelty after a goose was found shot in the neck with a crossbow bolt or arrow at a residence on Subdivision Road in Upper Mifflin Township. Police said the goose was likely shot between 5 p.m. April 19 and midnight April 20. Police seek information.
- Police said harassment charges were filed against a 12-year-old Carlisle girl after she punched another girl and began ripping things off hallway walls at a Big Spring school at 2:13 p.m. April 24.