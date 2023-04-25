Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police reported April 24 that they are investigating the use of stolen credit cards in mid-March. Police said they received a report on March 12 about a woman who had her vehicle entered and purse stolen at LeTort Park. Less than 30 minutes after the theft, her credit and debit cards were used at Walmart for gift card purchases. Police said surveillance showed to Black men wearing Adidas track suits traveling in a Chrysler Pacifica, with one of them having used the stolen cards. Police said there was also an attempt made to cash two checks in Maryland and an attempt to use the victim's stolen ID card. Police seek information.