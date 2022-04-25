Sentinel police log for April 25

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Two people suffered what police suspect to be minor injuries following a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 81 north at mile marker 31 around 10:15 p.m. Saturday. Danielle Jacobs, 33, of Dover, and Mikal Thomas, 27, of Dover, both refused EMS transport after their vehicle exited the right shoulder of the roadway, struck a guide rail and reentered the roadway where it collided with a Freightliner Truck Tractor driven by Robert Blankley, 59, of McConnelsburg. Jacobs' vehicle flipped and came to a rest upside down in the median, sustaining disabling damage. Blankley was uninjured and his vehicle sustained minor damage.
- Timothy Lehman, 31, of Mount Holly Springs was charged with misdemeanor simple assault, misdemeanor criminal mischief and summary harassment following an incident that took place Thursday around 2:48 p.m. Police responded to Sandbank Road in Dickinson Township for an active domestic. An investigation revealed that Lehman entered into a physical altercation with the victim, a 34-year-old Mount Holly Springs woman, and that he punched her and smashed her phone.
- Police are investigating an alleged theft that occurred from building 1 at the Morning Star Apartments on Morning Star Lane in Shippensburg Township. The incident took place between Saturday and Sunday and police said the victim of the burglary is a 19-year-old Shippensburg man.
- An empty shipping container is missing from CG Logistics located on Centerville Road in Penn Township. Police said the item was taken in September and never arrived at its destination
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A Mechanicsburg man suffered what police suspect to be serious injuries after a single-vehicle crash on Airyview Road in Carroll Township March 30 around 3:45 p.m. Stacy Harris, 40, of Mechanicsburg, was travelling east when her vehicle exited the road and struck a utility pole. The vehicle's passenger, Todd Harris, 41, was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center by Shermansdale Ambulance Associates for treatment.
- One man suffered what police reported to be minor injuries after his vehicle struck a legally parked car and overturned on Iron Bridge Road in Southwest Madison Township April 18 at 3:10 p.m. William Burd, 18, of Loysville, was not transported to the hospital. Both vehicles sustained disabling damage.
- Police received a report April 14 at 12:39 p.m. that a firearm was stolen in the UPS shipping process between two Federal Firearms License dealers. Police reported that the incident occurred on Sugar Run Road in Tuscarora Township and the victim is Gregory Weiand, 65, of Millerstown. The firearm is a Winchester Winchester 12-Gauge Heavy Duck Deluxe valued at $2,150.
Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Benita Douglas, 26, of Carlisle was charged with misdemeanor retail theft following an incident that occurred March 29 around 10:15 a.m. at Minute Stop. Police said Douglas concealed merchandise and intentionally failed to pay for eight items. An investigation determined that Douglas had a prior conviction for the offense, making the grading a misdemeanor of the second degree. Police reported that a criminal summons has been filed, charging Douglas with retail theft.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Charles Broadwater, 38, of Ellview City, was charged with three misdemeanors counts endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence and recklessly endangering another person, as well as summary reckless driving and summary careless driving following an incident that took place Friday around 12 a.m. An officer witnessed Broadwater's vehicle traveling north on US Route 15 South and passing vehicles going the opposite direction. Police stopped the vehicle without incident and an investigation revealed that Broadwater was DUI and had a juvenile passenger in his vehicle at the time. Police took Broadwater into custody and transported him to Cumberland County Booking where he was arraigned and released on $8,000 unsecured bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 9.
