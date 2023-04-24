North Middleton Township Police (717-243-7910)
- A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash in the 800 block of Newville Road at 10:57 p.m. April 21. Police said Trevor Rhoades of Mechanicsburg was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle west on Newville Road when he struck a Chevrolet Suburban that just pulled out of a parking lot. Rhoades was transported via Life Lion to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center for serious injuries. The occupants of the Suburban were not injured.
New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Jaylen Jonjon Goldsmith, 19, of Mechanicsburg, and Zemoy Quantez Reid, 21, of Dover, were charged with robbery, theft, unlawful restraint, simple assault, conspiracy to robbery and firearms not to be carried without a license, and Goldsmith was additionally charged with terroristic threats, possession of an instrument of crime and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a robber in the 400 block of Sixteenth Street at 1:27 a.m. April 21. Police said a number of people were at a residence when Goldsmith and Reid each drew out handguns and robbed people of their property, including an iPhone and a Honda Civic. The two were apprehended by York City Police within an hour of the robbery, and several pieces of property from the victims were recovered, as were two loaded firearms. Both were arraigned and remain in Cumberland County Prison on $150,000 cash bail.