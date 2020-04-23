Sentinel police log for April 23

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Police are investigating the theft of $300 worth of merchandise from CVS in the 700 block of South West Street at 10:35 a.m. April 18. Police said a black man in his 20s to 30s took the merchandise and left the store in an older model, black Mercedes-Benz sedan. Police said the man was wearing dark clothing and carrying a red DoorDash food delivery bag. Police seek information.
- Police are investigating a criminal mischief incident in the first block of North Hanover Street at 8:50 p.m. April 20. Police said they were dispatched to the area and found a rock thrown through a window of a business, the glass door of another business smashed and two car tires slashed in the rear parking lot. A male suspect is believed to have been wearing a black sweatshirt with white North Face lettering on the front, along with blue jeans and black high-top shoes with white soles. The man was walking southbound in that area. Police ask businesses to check their surveillance for any clear footage of the suspect on North Hanover Street and Mulberry Avenue.
- Police are investigating the theft of cat litter from the front porch of a residence on East High Street in Carlisle on April 21. Police said a suspect and an accomplice were seen taking an Amazon package containing several pounds of cat litter from the front porch. The theft was recorded on a doorbell camera. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
