Sentinel police log for April 23
Sentinel police log for April 23

Police log logo

During uncertain times, scammers are likely to bank on consumer’s distraction and sense of fear in order to optimize ways to commit identity theft. Veuer’s Chloe Hurst has the story!

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)

  • Police are trying to find the owner of a brown terrier that was found in the area of Belvedere Street and Hillside Drive. An officer was bitten while trying to catch the dog. The police are asking that the owner contact them and provide rabies vaccination records. Anyone with information about the dog or its owner is asked to call the police department.

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)

  • Police are investigating the theft of a license plate that was reported stolen on April 21 at 10:05 a.m. The plate had been missing since March 9, 2018 and has been used on multiple vehicles while using toll roads in New York and New Jersey. The victim later received bills for the tolls in the mail.

Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.

