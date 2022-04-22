Sentinel police log for April 22

Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police are working to identify two males whom they suspect were involved in a retail theft at Kohls on about 8 p.m. April 6. The men concealed over $1,000 worth of men's clothing and left in a black 2015 Nissan Rogue, police said.
Camp Hill Police (717-737-1570)
- Officers are working to identify a female who utilized photo identification and bank information that she'd stolen from a vehicle on March 15. The woman withdrew money from the victim's bank account, police said.
West Shore Police (717-737-8734)
- Police responded to the 300 block of South 10th Street in Lemoyne about 12:15 p.m. Thursday for reports of a male with a firearm. Upon arrival, officers discovered that the man was suffering from a mental health emergency and was armed. Police said officers de-escalated the situation without incident and took the man to a local hospital for evaluation.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating a burglary that occurred in a West Perry School District storage building on Weavers Mill Road in Tyrone Township between March 25 and 28. Police said the building was entered by unknown means. Police said multiple items were broken and spilled on the floor, fire extinguishers were discharged, a fire was set in a trash can and brass hinges are missing among other items that were destroyed. They have not identified a suspect.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Xavier Harris, 22, of North Beach, Maryland, was charged with felony rape, felony sexual assault, two felony counts of indecent assault and misdemeanor unlawful restraint after an incident that occurred between Aug. 17 and 18 on Morningstar Lane in Shippensburg Township. Police said the crime occurred among Shippensburg University students when Harris sexually assaulted the victim at off-campus housing. Harris was arraigned and his unsecured bail is set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 11.
- Police are investigating a reported identify theft that occurred between December and February on Vaugn Road in Hopewell Township. They determined that an "unknown actor" utilized personal information from the victim, a 65-year-old Newville man, to file for unemployment.