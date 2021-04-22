Sentinel police log for April 22

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Several vehicles were entered in the early morning hours of April 3 in Lemoyne, police reported April 22. Police said a male suspect was seen driving a tan-colored sedan. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown vehicle traveling west in the 300 block of Hilltop Road in Hopewell Township on March 11 left the road and struck a guard rail before fleeing the scene, police reported April 21.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.