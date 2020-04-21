Sentinel police log for April 21

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Two vehicles had their windows broken, and $90 in cash was taken from one of the vehicles in the 200 block of West Baltimore Street before 7:40 a.m. April 8, police reported April 20. Police seek information.
- Alonzo Phillips, 47, of Carlisle, was charged with simple assault, harassment, driving while operating privileges are suspended and duties at a stop sign after a domestic incident in the 300 block of West North Street at 1:21 a.m. April 18. Police said Phillips was stopped by police in his car as he began to drive away from the scene. The victim had recent physical injury and complained of "substantial pain," police said. Phillips was arraigned and posted $5,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are investigating a crash and related vehicle entries in the early morning hours of April 20. Police said they initially responded to the area of Letchworth Drive at 2:11 a.m. for a report of a possible crash, and when they arrived, they discovered that several unlocked vehicles were entered in the neighborhoods of Highland Park and Highland Estates. At about 3 a.m., a nearby police department attempted to stop a vehicle that ended up crashing, and the occupants of that vehicle fled. Police discovered the vehicle was stolen from Letchworth Drive, and had been left unlocked with the keys inside. Police ask anyone with security cameras to check overnight footage and contact police.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- One person was transported to Geisinger Holy Spirit Hospital after a crash on Doubling Gap Road at Chestnut Road in Lower Mifflin Township at 2:25 p.m. April 20. Police said Clayton Bonawitz, 50, of Loysville, was driving a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt south on Doubling Gap Road when he started to pass another vehicle, but returned to the lane when he saw another vehicle. Bonawitz told police he looked down at the passenger seat while driving and lost control of the vehicle, which veered off the road and struck a utility pole. Bonawitz suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. He was cited for careless driving and failing to use a seat belt.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
