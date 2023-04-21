Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Tony Saunders, 25, of Port Saint Lucie, Florida, was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension and criminal trespassing and misdemeanor harming a police animal while evading arrest, indecent exposure, disorderly conduct and open lewdness after an April 4 incident. Police said they were notified by officials from Carrol Township in York County of a vehicle pursuit that involved a stolen school bus that was entering Route 15 north. The driver was not wearing pants and abandoned the vehicle at the end of Morningside Drive. Police later discovered a dead dear inside of the bus. Nearby construction workers told officers the driver ran east along the railroad tracks through their site. Officers walked along the tracks and found Saunders between some trees. When he saw the officers, Saunders ran, initiating a foot chase that lasted about a quarter of a mile through the properties of R.F. Fager Co. and the Lower Allen Shopping Center, police said. The pursuit ended with Saunders climbing into a dock door at a Spera Drive warehouse. Police said he had removed the rest of his clothing while running and was naked when he was apprehended. Police said Saunders gave up when he was cornered and was taken into custody and turned over to Carroll Township to be transported to prison. Saunders remains in York County Prison where he was unable to post $2,500 bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 27.