Sentinel police log for April 20

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Devin M. Perry, 29, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, retail theft and defiant trespass after police were called for a retail theft at Walmart at 8:24 p.m. April 13. Police were called to assist with Perry whom the caller knew had an active warrant for his arrest. Perry left the store on a bicycle that was pushed out of the store without paying, police said, and he was later located walking on an adjacent road. When police made contact, Perry fled on foot, but was taken into custody after a brief foot chase. The bicycle was later located.
- Maye Quan Edward Giles, 19, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an argument with a woman at about 10:45 a.m. April 1, police reported April 18. Police said Giles assaulted the woman, causing injury to her face and hand.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Suzanne Desimone, 60, of Mechanicsburg, was arraigned on felony theft by unlawful taking on April 16 after an investigation that started in September. Police said they were notified on Sept. 30 that a large sum of money was stolen from an elderly patient. After an investigation, Desimone was identified as the person who committed the theft, and police obtained an arrest warrant. She was arrested April 16 and later posted $10,000 unsecured bail.
People are also reading…
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.