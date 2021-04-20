Sentinel police log for April 20

West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Kerry Gathan Sawyers Jr., 29, of Wormleysburg, was charged with felony strangulation and misdemeanor simple assault after police were called for a non-active domestic incident in the first block of South Second Street in Wormleysburg at about 11 a.m. April 17. Police learned Sawyers had choked and assaulted a victim, causing minor to moderate injuries. Sawyers was taken into custody a short time later and was denied bail due to a "threat to others," according to court documents.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Derek Carver, 40, of Loysville, was charged with misdemeanor flight to avoid apprehension, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police were dispatched for a welfare check in the 600 block of Kennedy Valley Road in Tyrone Township at 8:55 p.m. April 14. Police noticed Carver in an ambulance for evaluation and while he was there, he dropped drug paraphernalia on the floor. Police said Carver fled on foot, and a brief struggle ensued to take him into custody.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.