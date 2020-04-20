Sentinel police log for April 20

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which an unknown commercial vehicle merged from the left lane to the right lane of Interstate 81 south in South Middleton Township at 11:10 a.m. April 15 and struck a Ford Focus. The driver of the Focus was not injured, and the driver of the commercial vehicle fled.
- Danielle Johnson, 24, of Shippensburg, was charged with simple assault and harassment after police were dispatched to Hopewell Township for a domestic incident at 7:35 a.m. April 14. Bail was initially set at $2,500 cash, but was changed to unsecured the next day.
- No one was injured when a tractor-trailer overturned on I-81 north in Shippensburg Township at 11:53 a.m. April 13. Police said Mathursalem Oulai, 47, of Chicago, was driving a 2006 Freightliner north on I-81 when he failed to make a left curve in the road, causing the tractor-trailer to slide off the road and into the median, striking the metal fence and flipping onto its side. PennDOT, John's Mobile Towing and HJ Towing assisted at the scene. Oulai was cited with speeding.
- PennDOT reported that multiple packages were stolen or lost from multiple shipping facilities at its Harrisburg location on South Front Street from May 22, 2019, to Sept. 27, 2019.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police are investigating scattered rubbish along Spring Road in Carroll Township at 7:30 a.m. April 14.
- A no parking sign owned by Watts Township was damaged between 11 a.m. April 16 and 7:52 a.m. April 17 in the first block of Knuth Road.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
