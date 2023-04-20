Silver Spring Township Police (717-697-0607)
- Police reported that a "swatting" call had resulted in 17 first responder agencies and 62 total personnel responding to the 100 block of Ellis Alley in the Walden development at 5:34 p.m. April 18. Police said an unknown man called and claimed he had committed and was still committing serious crimes against others, and police responded with evacuating neighbors and requesting presence from the Cumberland County Special Response Team. Police said during their information gathering, they believed it was likely a "swatting" call, or a call involving a false claim that brings police presence to a specific area. However, police moved ahead to verify everything was safe, and SRT members entered the residence in question at about 7:30 p.m. and confirmed no active situation was occurring. Police ask anyone with information about the caller to contact them.
- The DA's office reported that Baishi Bailey, 48, of Carlisle, pleaded guilty April 19 to four felony counts of drug delivery resulting in death and was immediately sentenced to 8 to 24 years in state prison. All other charges were dismissed. The charges came from a grand jury indictment that resulted in his arrest in November. The DA said between Dec. 18, 2020, and Dec. 26, 2020, Bailey delivered what would be fatal doses of crack cocaine laced with fentanyl to four people: Josh Cuff, Duane McNeal, Jackie Berrier and Kristine Bailey. Baishi Bailey had been scheduled for trial April 24 before he pled guilty.