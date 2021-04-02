Sentinel police log for April 2

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Jarex Zinn, 22, of Lemoyne, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 1:39 a.m. April 1 in the 200 block of Allen Road.
- A false Instagram account was created with the name of Carlisle Antique Mall. The fake account has requested credit card information and scammed people out of money. The real account for Carlisle Antique Mall does not have underscores in the name. Police asked that anyone who receives a message from the fake account or who has sent personal information to the account to contact them.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are seeking information on a man driving a red Ford Edge who they said propositioned a 16-year-old boy to engage in illegal activity at 1:30 p.m. March 30 in the area of Creek Road in Monroe Township.
- Ralph G. Weaver, 69, of Carlisle was taken to UPMC Pinnacle Carlisle with suspected minor injuries after a crash on Interstate 81 at 3:48 p.m. April 1 in Silver Spring Township. Police said Weaver was driving a 2016 Jeep Wrangler south in the left lane directly behind a 2014 Chevrolet Suburban driven by Laura A. Campbell, 37, of Hackettstown, New Jersey. Weaver hit the back of Campbell's SUV when she slowed down due to traffic. Police said Weaver had looked at the GPS on his phone and the speedometer just before the crash. Neither Campbell nor her three passengers were injured.
- No one was injured in a head-on crash on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township at 2:04 p.m. March 29. Police said a 17-year-old Loysville girl was attempting to make a 2019 Volkswagen Tiguan from Alexander Spring Road to eastbound Walnut Bottom Road and failed to yield the right of way to a 1985 Ford Crown Victoria driven by Scott Finkenbinder, 53, of Carlisle, who was going straight through the traffic light from Stonebridge Drive to Alexander Spring Road. The Volkswagen had to be towed from the scene.
State Police at Harrisburg (717-671-7500)
- No one was injured in a crash at 7:22 a.m. April 1 on Route 581 in Camp Hill. Police said Carlos M. Palencia, 22, of Chambersburg, was driving a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado east on Route 581 at mile marker 5.4 when he failed to negotiate a left curve and hit the concrete barrier.
- Two people were taken to Penn State Holy Spirit Hospital for suspected minor injuries after a four-car crash at 9:59 a.m. March 31. Police said Shaun R. Litz, 39, of Mahaffey, was driving a2004 Freightliner east on Route 581 in Lower Allen Township in the center lane. As traffic slowed in front of him, he hit the rear driver's side of a 2017 Toyota Highlander driven by Holly R. Anderson, 35, of Mechanicsburg, and the rear driver's side of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma driven by David E. Strehl, 50, of Harrisburg. The impact caused Strehl's truck to spin and hit the back of a 2010 Nissan Versa driven by Michelle Gum, 32, of Franklintown who was in the left travel lane. Litz's tractor-trailer then hit the barrier on the right shoulder of the road. Anderson and Gum suffered minor injuries in the crash and were taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Strehl also suffered suspected minor injuries.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.