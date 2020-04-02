Sentinel police log for April 2

State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Multiple items were stolen from a garage on Montour Road in Tyrone Township sometime between Feb. 1 and March 31.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash on Route 849 in Penn Township at 2:53 p.m. March 26. Police said two vehicles were passing each other in different directions of travel just north of Duncannon when both driver's side mirrors struck, breaking the second vehicle's mirror. An unknown vehicle left the scene, entering Route 22 east and continuing to travel east.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
