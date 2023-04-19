Cumberland County District Attorney's Office (717-240-7794)
- Eleven men were taken into custody during a prostitution sting in South Middleton Township in April. The effort was part of the office's joint Human Trafficking Investigation with State Police, the Sheriff's Department and Hampden Police and was the fourth operation in the last year. Investigators used undercover officers to meet men in a hotel in South Middleton. Misdemeanor patronizing prostitute charges were filed April 18 for half of the men: Haitham Alnaimat, 35, of Mechanicsburg; Vanish Amin, 23, of Mechanicsburg; Tyler Bailey, 25, of Carlisle; Bryant Heckman, 29, of Mercersburg; Steven Howell, 48, of Enola; and Thomas Reifsnider, 55, of Hanover. As of the morning of April 19, no other charges were filed in the court system.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police are looking for two men they say stole 51 men's shirts, valued at $2,292 from American Eagle at Capital City Mall between 10:25 a.m. and 11:34 a.m. April 7. Police said one man entered the store and prepared for the theft, and while communicating on a cellphone, the other man entered the store and walked out with a full bag. The man would leave the mall, empty the bag's contents into a vehicle before returning. The two left in a dark-colored Jeep Cherokee with New York registration. Police seek information.
New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Police are looking for a person who entered an unlocked vehicle in the 300 block of Eleventh Street between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 17 and then used the stolen credit cards to purchase merchandise at Walmart in Lower Allen Township later that day. Police seek information.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash that occurred on Interstate 81 north in Southampton Township at 12:12 p.m. April 15. Police said an unknown vehicle was traveling in the left lane when it failed to maintain its lane of travel and struck the rear side of a 2017 Nissan Rogue, forcing that vehicle into a spin into the left lane of travel and in front of the striking vehicle, before traveling off the highway and striking the median guide rail, which forced it into another spin before hitting the guide rail again. The driver of the striking vehicle fled northbound on the highway. The driver of the Rogue was not injured.
- A lawn mower was reported stolen at 4 p.m. April 18 from the 1500 block of Mountain Road in Upper Mifflin Township.