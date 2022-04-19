Sentinel police log for April 19

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Cash was removed from a wallet that was in a vehicle that was parked on Walnut Bottom Road in South Middleton Township sometime between 11:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. April 13. Police are investigating the theft.
- One person was injured after a single-vehicle crash on Walnut Bottom Road west of Goodhart Road in Southampton Township at 10:34 p.m. April 18. Police said Makayla Freeburn, 19, of Shippensburg, was driving a 2012 Honda Civic east on Walnut Bottom Road too fast for road conditions and lost control of the vehicle, which slid off the road and struck a utility pole. Freeburn was wearing a seat belt but suffered suspected minor injuries. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.