Sentinel police log for April 19

Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- Zyaire Anthony Reid, 24, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony fleeing police and summary driving an unregistered vehicle and driving while operating privileges are suspended after an attempted traffic stop on Route 15 at about 11:45 p.m. April 16. Police said they stopped a vehicle operated by Reid, but as the officer was approaching the vehicle, Reid fled at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was located abandoned nearby, but with the assistance of Lower Allen Township Police, Reid and a passenger were located on foot. Reid remains in prison on $500 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A yellow Hudson trailer bearing Pennsylvania registration XW62662 with a 16-foot deck and equipped with individual ramps was stolen from the first block of Greenwood Lane in Saville Township sometime between 6 p.m. March 8 and 10 a.m. April 18.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.