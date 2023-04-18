Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Maxwell Miskin, 21, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault after an incident in the 100 block of West South Street at 4:32 a.m. April 15. Police said a victim reported being assaulted, suffering minor injuries to the face. Miskin turned himself into police several hours later. He was arraigned and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $3,000 cash bail.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Andrew John Zwierzyna, 38, of Mechanicsburg, was charged with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and summary disorderly conduct after an incident at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center at 3:53 p.m. April 15. Police said Zwierzyna assaulted a person inside the hospital, causing serious injuries. He was transported to prison where he remains on $2,000 cash bail.