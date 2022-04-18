Sentinel police log for April 18

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Carlisle Borough Police are trying to identify suspects involved in the theft of cash from the bill change machine inside the Cherry Street Laundromat. Police were contacted by building management Friday that a theft had taken place earlier that morning. Police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 717-243-5252 or to submit a tip through Crimewatch.
Camp Hill Police Department (717-737-1570)
- Police were dispatched around 2:39 p.m. April 6 to investigate a report of active fraud at the Mid Penn Bank, 2148 Market St. Upon arrival, officers detained a 43-year-old woman with a Philadelphia address and charged her with access device fraud and other related charges. Police say the woman tried to withdraw $4,500 using the victim’s bank card and driver’s license which were stolen out of the victim’s vehicle about two weeks earlier at an address in Dauphin County.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police were dispatched around 10:29 a.m. April 5 to a property in the 500 block of the Baltimore Pike, South Middleton Township, to investigate a report of unemployment fraud. No arrests were made at that time.
- Police are investigating the April 4 sale of a vehicle that had its odometer rolled back. This incident took place along University Avenue in Upper Allen Township.
