Sentinel police log for April 18

Mechanicsburg Police (717-691-3300)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run in which a vehicle described as a white pick-up truck with out-of-state plates crossed over the center line in the 1000 block of South Market Street and struck a vehicle traveling north sometime between 1:30 and 1:45 p.m. April 2. The truck left the scene without stopping.
- A resident reported a scam in which they received a phone call on April 8 about a rental vehicle found in Colorado with drugs inside of it. The caller said the rental agreement came back to the resident with their Social Security number. The resident was asked to verify the last four digits of the number and told that an investigation was being conducted by the inspector general in Colorado. The resident recognized this as being a scam and hung up before calling police.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Jason Robert Heckard, 43, of Enola, was charged with misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia after police conducted a business check on Rodeway Inn on North Front Street in Wormleysburg at about 11:35 p.m. April 15. Police said while they were there, they heard people fighting loudly from one room. They made contact with the occupants and discovered Heckard had an active protection from abuse order against him involving one of the other people present. When he was taken into custody, police found a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He remains in prison on $10,000 cash bail.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- A driver was transported to UPMC Pinnacle West Shore after a three-vehicle crash on South Locust Point Road at West Trindle Road in Monroe Township at 6:07 p.m. April 13. Police said Peter McCarthy, 51, of Gads Hill, Ontario, was driving a 2007 Chevrolet Avalanche stopped on South Locust Point Road when he entered the intersection and struck the rear of a 2017 Ford Fiesta driven by Erin Gunnett, 33, of Carlisle. Her vehicle then struck the rear of a third vehicle driven by Idr Abdilgebar Abdullah, 46, of Carlisle. Gunnett suffered suspected minor injuries and was transported to the hospital. Neither of the other drivers were injured, and McCarthy was cited for duties at a stop sign.
- Two people were injured after a two-vehicle crash on York Road at Fairfield Street in South Middleton Township at 1:39 p.m. April 9. Police said Laxmi Nepal, 27, of Mechanicsburg, was driving a 2018 Toyota Highlander and making a left turn onto York Road when she was struck by a 2015 Nissan Rogue driven by Kevin Searfoss, 62, of Chambersburg. Both suffered suspected minor injuries, and Nepal was transported to UPMC Carlisle, while Searfoss was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run crash in which a commercial vehicle towing a boat trailer merged from a closed left lane to the right lane of Interstate 81 south in Penn Township at 9:10 p.m. April 14, striking a tractor-trailer driven by Alfred Brooks Sr., 70, of Sanford, North Carolina. The truck with the boat trailer continued south without stopping.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police on April 11 were called to investigate a report of rubbish being scattered on Kennedy Valley Road in Tyrone Township sometime in the late evening hours to early morning hours.
- A passenger was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Landisburg Road near Wagnor Road in Spring Township at 9:53 a.m. March 31, police reported April 18. Police said Jesse Weigel, 26, of Shermans Dale, was driving a 2006 Ford Taurus west on Landisburg Road, when her vehicle crossed over the eastbound lane of travel, left the road, struck a mailbox and struck a tree. Weigel was not injured, but her passenger, Jessica Bechtel, 29, of Shermans Dale, suffered suspected minor injuries.
- A 2018 Apollo model ADR125-4 dirt bike that is lime green with black and white accents and yellow and black custom decals that spell "NIBBI" on the tail of the bike was stolen sometime between 8 p.m. April 14 and 8 a.m. April 15 from Valley Road in Rye Township. Police seek information.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.