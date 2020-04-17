Sentinel police log for April 17

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- An unidentified driver crashed into a 2018 Ford Focus driven by Steven C. Marks, 47, of Pickens, West Virginia, at 11:10 a.m. April 15. Police said the driver was driving south on Interstate 81 in South Middleton Township near mile marker 48.3 when he merged into the right lane, hitting Marks' car. The driver fled.
- Danielle Johnson, 24, of Shippensburg, was charged with simple assault after an incident at 7:35 a.m. April 14.
- Mathursalem Y. Oulai, 47, of Chicago, Illinois, was not injured in a crash at 11:53 a.m. April 13. Police said Oulai was driving a 2001 Freightliner Columbia north on Interstate 81 near mile marker 28.7 in Shippensburg Township when he failed to negotiate a left curve and slid into the median, hitting a metal fence that caused the truck to flip on its side.
- Eleven packages from PennDOT were lost or stolen from multiple shipping facilities between May 22, 2019, and Sept. 27, 2019. The packages were valued at about $9,190.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
