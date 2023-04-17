Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Fredrick Alexander Gibbs, 52, of Carlisle, was charged with felony robbery aggravated assault, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and theft by unlawful taking, as well as summary reckless driving and driving on the sidewalk after an incident on South Pitt Street at West South Street at 11:37 a.m. April 14. Police said Gibbs drove his vehicle onto the sidewalk in an attempt to strike a victim. He then exited the vehicle and pushed the person to the ground before taking a cellphone. Police received a warrant for his arrest, and Gibbs was taken into custody and arraigned April 16 on the charges. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $1,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Multiple household items, including a toaster, knife set, antique railroad lanterns, skill saws and a ring, were reported stolen from a residence on Willow Street in Rye Township on March 11, police reported April 13.