Sentinel police log for April 16

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Ieisha Hughes, 26, of Middletown, was arrested on a warrant April 14 and charged with theft by unlawful taking for an incident reported on Dec. 16, 2020 in which police said an employee of Coca-Cola reported that a vending machine at Capital City Mall appeared to have been broken into. It appeared that someone attempted to stick their arm into the machine to retrieve money or a drink, damaging the machine. Video surveillance from Dec. 12 showed Hughes and a man entering the mall. The man was seen sticking his arm into the machine. The two walked into the mall and later returned to the machine where police said Hughes stood watch as the man reached into the machine again. They left the mall in a white Ford Focus. A total of $50-$100 was stolen from the machine, which also had about $200 worth of damage.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- David A. Gardjulis, 18, of Mechanicsburg was charged with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and underage drinking after police responded to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle whose occupants appeared to be smoking marijuana and drinking alcohol at 9:29 a.m. March 5. The car left the area by the time police arrived, but was found at a nearby business. Police determined that Gardjulis was driving. Police said he appeared to be intoxicated and was found in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.