Sentinel police log for April 15

New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Police warn that there has been a recent uptick in the number of entries into vehicles, all of which were unlocked. In one case where a vehicle itself was stolen, the owner had left the keys inside of the unlocked vehicle. Police remind all residents to lock their doors and remove any valuables overnight.
- Police are warning of a scam in which a scammer is spoofing the telephone number of the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts (AOPC) and calling regarding alleged unpaid court fines or outstanding fees. The caller threatens to place the individual on the state sex offender registry. Police say residents should immediately hang up if they receive this call and contact state and/or local police, as well as the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Bureau of Consumer Protection at 800-441-2555 or via scams@attorneygeneral.gov.
West Shore Regional Police (717-737-8734)
- Videl Lamont Little Jr., 26, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude police, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person and summary traffic offenses, including driving without a license, after an attempted traffic stop around 1 a.m. April 11 in the first block of Market Street in Lemoyne. Police said an officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The officer discontinued the chase, but the vehicle was found abandoned a short time later and Little was seen running. He was apprehended and taken into custody. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $20,000 cash bail.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- Police said a 26-year-old Marysville woman was later determined to have been injured after a one-vehicle hit-and-run crash on Valley Road near Cove Road in Rye Township at 5:30 a.m. April 12. Police said Kayla Keeney was driving a 1997 Ford Mustang when, due to speeding, her vehicle left the southern shoulder of the road and struck an uphill embankment before spinning and coming to rest against a tree. Police said Keeney fled the scene, and the car was later towed from the crash site. Police learned Keeney had suffered minor injuries and had not been wearing a seat belt. She was cited for speeding, roadways laned for travel, failure to give information and failure to wear a seat belt.
- A package was stolen from Beers Avenue in Miller Township sometime between 4:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. April 12.
- Three Coleman camping stoves, two 2-gallon containers, car jumper kit, a case of water bottles and a green cooler were stolen from a residence on Paradise Road in Wheatfield Township sometime between 6 p.m. April 9 and 10:49 p.m. April 12.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.