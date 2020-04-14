Sentinel police log for April 14

Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Kyle Anthony Richwine, 31, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after a domestic incident in the 500 block of North Hanover Street at 12:09 a.m. April 12. Police said Richwine grabbed a woman near her throat and pushed her around, causing minor injuries. Richwine was arraigned, and bail was initially set at $10,000 cash, but was changed on April 13 to unsecured.
- Joseph Notarianni, 52, of Camp Hill, was charged with misdemeanor stalking and harassment after a report of a man refusing to leave a property in the 300 block of Graham Street at 6:35 p.m. April 4. Police said Notarianni was found on the property multiple times by the victim and had sent the person 500 unwelcome emails. He was previously warned by police to stay off the property, and his actions caused the victim to change email addresses and telephone numbers multiple times. He was released on $900 unsecured bail, but he was charged on April 11 for violating an order to have no contact with the victim. He was denied bail by the judge for the violation.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One person was injured after a one-vehicle crash on Route 15 south at 11:33 a.m. April 12. Police said they were dispatched to the highway for a report of a reckless driver who was allegedly seen striking the jersey barrier repeatedly from Lower Allen to Upper Allen townships. An officer saw the vehicle strike the barrier repeatedly and attempted to stop the vehicle, which eventually came to rest in traffic just south of the West Lisburn Road interchange. Charles Hancock, 35, no address provided, was the sole occupant of the vehicle and was transported from the scene by EMS. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- About 50 feet of copper ground wire was cut and stolen from an enclosed, fenced-in area at American Tower Corporation from the AT&T and Verizon sections of the tower on Tower Road and Whiskey Springs Road in South Middleton Township at 5:16 a.m. March 26, police reported April 14.
- Three pieces of lawn equipment were found on the side of the road near the intersection of Centerville Road and Pine Road in Penn Township at 8:40 a.m. April 12. Police seek information.
State Police at Newport (717-567-3110)
- A license plate was reportedly stolen off a vehicle on North 5th Street in Newport sometime between April 9 and April 10.
- A trailer was reported stolen sometime between April 12 and April 13 from the rest area off Route 322 in Howe Township.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.
