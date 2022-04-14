Sentinel police log for April 14

Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Bennie Chisolm, 28, of Harrisburg, was charged with felony flight to avoid apprehension and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children after police, assisted by the U.S. Marshal's Fugitive Task Force, attempted to arrest a man wanted for a parole violation in March. Police at 9:56 a.m. April 4 received help from the marshals for Chisolm who had barricaded himself in an apartment in the 2100 block of Cedar Run Drive. Police said Chisolm had barricaded himself and a 3-year-old in a bedroom before opening up a third story window and jumping out. He then fled toward a wooded area down the street. Police said multiple agencies searched the area, and he was apprehended in a wooded area at the end of Orchard Road. He was then transported to Cumberland County Prison and remains there on $20,000 cash bail.
- Benjamin Phillip Banks, 57, of Camp Hill, was charged with felony aggravated indecent assault without consent and younger than 13 years old, as well as misdemeanor indecent assault and corruption of minors in connection with a report of sexual assault involving an 8-year-old. Police were contacted on March 23 regarding a girl who reported being sexually assaulted on March 13, 2021, during a recent interview at the Children's Advocacy Center. The girl detailed the assault and identified the suspect as Banks. Police interviewed Banks and said he admitted to assaulting the girl. He was arrested on April 6 and remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
Upper Allen Township Police (717-795-2445)
- One person was injured after a three-vehicle crash on the off-ramp of Route 15 south at South Market Street at about 9:40 a.m. April 12. Police said traffic was stopped at a red light when a distracted driver struck a vehicle, forcing it into another vehicle. The driver of the striking vehicle, whom police did not identify, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
