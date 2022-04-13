Sentinel police log for April 13

Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Alesha C. Smith, 43, of Carlisle, was charged via summons with misdemeanor criminal mischief after police were dispatched to a motel in the 1800 block of the Harrisburg Pike on April 9. Police said they observed a motel door with "substantial damage" to the door and surrounding frame that required repair. Police determined Smith, the registered guest, caused the damage.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Michael Brian, 22, of Avon, Indiana, was arrested April 11 on charges of felony statutory sexual assault and sexual assault, as well as misdemeanor corruption of minors after an investigation that started in August. Police said they were contacted by a resident on Aug. 16 regarding their juvenile daughter's sexual assault they said occurred more than a year prior. During the interview, the girl said in January 2020 when she was 15, she was at Brian's apartment with some friends when she was assaulted. Brian remains in Cumberland County Prison on $50,000 cash bail.
- Darnella Rochelle Hoover, 60, of Mifflinburg, was charged April 12 with felony retail theft in connection with a March 6 incident at Walmart. Police said video surveillance showed a woman entering Walmart and filling a shopping cart with various items before leaving without paying. The items were estimated to cost about $250. The suspect was identified as Hoover, who police said has 18 prior retail theft convictions. She was released on $1,000 unsecured bail.
Information is from police reports and may be incomplete depending on the status of an investigation. Phone numbers are nonemergency.