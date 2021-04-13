Sentinel police log for April 13

State Police at Carlisle (717-249-2121)
- Police are investigating a hit-and-run on Doubling Gap Road just south of Center Road in Lower Mifflin Township at 3:25 p.m. April 12. Police said Nicholas Couch, 37, of Mount Holly Springs, was driving a 2020 Ford F-350 south on Doubling Gap Road when a crowbar fell from the back of an unknown vehicle traveling north. The crowbar bounced off the road and struck the front grill of Couch's vehicle. The other vehicle continued without stopping.
- A Carlisle man was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center with moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash in the 1600 block of Newville Road in West Pennsboro Township at 9:48 p.m. April 11. Police said Richard Roush, 54, was driving a 2006 BMW 525i east on Newville Road when the vehicle entered standing/running water on the side of the road, causing Roush to lose control. The vehicle spun and struck a house number post, four mailboxes and a short retaining wall before rolling over through a yard and driveway.