Carlisle Police (717-243-5252)
- Nygel Leland Jenkins, 26, of Carlisle, was charged with misdemeanor retail theft in connection with a theft incident at Walmart on Feb. 21. Police said Jenkins allegedly took an electric scooter after scanning a tag for a much cheaper item. Jenkins was arraigned April 12, and he remains in Cumberland County Prison on $3,000 cash bail.
Middlesex Township Police (717-249-7191)
- Rodney Eugene Yeager Sr., 44, of Carlisle, was arraigned April 11 on charges of felony criminal mischief and misdemeanor theft of services in connection with a Feb. 17 incident at a motel. Police said an officer arrived at a room Yeager rented and found significant damage, including a large hole in the floor and a broken toilet. Police had then issued a warrant and took him into custody on April 10. He remains in Cumberland County Prison on $40,000 cash bail.
Lower Allen Township Police (717-975-7575)
- Police reported April 12 that they are looking for a man in connection with the theft of beer from Sheetz on Cedar Cliff Drive at about 8:20 p.m. March 20. Police said the man entered Sheetz, possibly already under the influence, and attempted to conceal and carry multiple cases and six packs of beer. However, he dropped and broke bottles of alcohol, before grabbing more beer and exiting the store without paying. Police estimate he stole and damaged about $45 worth of alcohol. He fled Sheetz in a dark-colored VW Golf. Police seek information.
New Cumberland Borough Police (717-774-0400)
- Police reported April 13 that a catalytic converter was stolen "recently" in the 400 block of Sixth Street. Police ask residents to park under lights, in view of cameras or in driveways, and also to report anyone they see carrying a battery-operated Sawzall who look like they are near or underneath cars.
East Pennsboro Township Police (717-732-3633)
- Jesse Howard McVoy, 40, of Enola, was charged with felony discharging a weapon in an occupied structure and three counts of misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person after an incident at 6:06 p.m. April 4 in the 300 block of State Street. Police said they arrived and found a gunshot victim, who was transported to Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center. McVoy was determined to be the suspect and transported to booking. He was arraigned and released on $5,000 unsecured bail.