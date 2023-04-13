Related to this story

Most Popular

Sentinel police log for April 10

Sentinel police log for April 10

Today's Sentinel police log includes the arrest of a nude man, and an arrest of a man following a Carlisle High School student to school.

Sentinel police log for April 7

Sentinel police log for April 7

Today's police log includes a search warrant execution, a crash with injuries and several theft-related charges and investigations.

Watch Now: Related Video

Leaker of US intelligence is gun enthusiast in his 20s, says Washington Post